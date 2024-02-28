Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $21.14 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,255 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,294 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.4% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $21,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after buying an additional 865,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.09.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CRM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.98. 12,113,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,718. The firm has a market cap of $290.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.98 and a 1-year high of $303.83.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,395,796 shares of company stock worth $376,848,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

