Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $38.47 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,691,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,886,441. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $494.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.83.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total transaction of $9,060,071.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total value of $9,060,071.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,086 shares of company stock valued at $409,170,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.