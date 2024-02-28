Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,000 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. V.F. accounts for about 0.3% of Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 43.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 121.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. Evercore ISI began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. 5,483,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,940. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -18.27%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

