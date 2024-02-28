Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. Buys 27,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. increased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for approximately 1.3% of Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 28.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,333 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roblox by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,142,000 after purchasing an additional 570,524 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,916,566. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. 6,242,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,228,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

