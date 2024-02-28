Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. Invests $294,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. ASML comprises about 0.1% of Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $939.50. 519,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,040. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $959.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $821.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $705.54. The stock has a market cap of $370.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.