Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells $478,292.48 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Claudio Merengo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Claudio Merengo sold 12,652 shares of Graco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,138,933.04.

Graco Price Performance

GGG stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.01. 638,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,015. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $90.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its stake in Graco by 2,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

