Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Announces Earnings Results

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million.

Great Ajax Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Featured Articles

