Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0713 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,438.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.06 or 0.00486762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00124254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00050491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.83 or 0.00219458 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00133177 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

