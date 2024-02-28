GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) is Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the period. GXO Logistics accounts for about 4.9% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of GXO Logistics worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Mendel Money Management grew its position in GXO Logistics by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 60,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 57,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 19.2% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 182,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 29,435 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 2.0 %

GXO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

