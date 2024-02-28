H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.95

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.95 and traded as high as $78.63. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $78.54, with a volume of 179,786 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.13%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $265,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,067,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $265,063.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,693 shares of company stock worth $2,353,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 37,276 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 227,055 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2,588.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 335,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 63,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.