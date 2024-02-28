Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.96 and last traded at C$15.98. Approximately 43,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 40,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.08.

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.34.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.