HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Sells $62,500.00 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $54,600.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, Navam Welihinda sold 33,045 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $753,426.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

HashiCorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HCP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,942,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,582. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCP. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised HashiCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HashiCorp by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

