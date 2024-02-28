Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29), RTT News reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $335.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 863,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -132.71 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 216.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

