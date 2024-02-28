Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $335.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. 631,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,457. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.71 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

