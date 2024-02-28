Hipgnosis Songs Fund (OTC:HPGSF) Trading Down 2.9%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (OTC:HPGSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 5,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 54,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.