Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.99

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 117142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Holcim Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

