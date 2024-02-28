Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Hits $168.41 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Horizen has a total market cap of $168.41 million and approximately $19.83 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $11.44 or 0.00018649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00047440 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00046859 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,719,706 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.