HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. 10,765,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.30.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

