Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HURN. Truist Financial increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN traded down $13.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.90. 339,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,733. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $113.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $31,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $418,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,286 shares in the company, valued at $11,107,949.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $31,137.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,538 shares of company stock worth $1,719,623 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

