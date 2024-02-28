hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.53

Shares of hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.53 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 26.33 ($0.33). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 26.70 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,369,970 shares traded.
hVIVO Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The firm has a market cap of £177.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.87.
hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.
