iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

iA Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE IAG opened at C$85.49 on Wednesday. iA Financial has a one year low of C$77.61 and a one year high of C$93.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$455,000.00. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.85.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

