ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.73 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $263.09 million and approximately $26.73 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 980,928,538 coins and its circulating supply is 980,928,254 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 980,902,975.83551 with 980,901,903.3316336 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.26957087 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $15,261,503.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.