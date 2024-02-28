iExec RLC (RLC) Price Up 10.2% This Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $300.85 million and $51.44 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00006765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.83031145 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $24,218,814.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

