InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Stock Price Up 2.6%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.36. 55,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 102,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price target on InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Price Performance

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$212.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.