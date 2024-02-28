Insider Selling: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CEO Sells 4,477 Shares of Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

89bio Trading Up 0.2 %

ETNB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. 830,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in 89bio by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 956,571 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in 89bio by 218.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 624,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 428,297 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 57,092 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of 89bio by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,906,000.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

