Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,992,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,239. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.