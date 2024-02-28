Insider Selling: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,992,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,239. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.16.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.