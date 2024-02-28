Insider Selling: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Director Sells 7,207 Shares of Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HLMN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 844,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,175. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -189.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,162 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after buying an additional 4,080,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 4,723.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,317,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after buying an additional 2,269,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after buying an additional 2,181,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLMN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

