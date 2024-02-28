Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) EVP Sells 1,218 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $11.21 on Wednesday, hitting $1,092.96. The company had a trading volume of 330,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,026. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,093.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,001.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $964.46.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. TD Cowen raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

