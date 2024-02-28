Insider Selling: Sempra (NYSE:SRE) CEO Sells 50,703 Shares of Stock

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.51. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

