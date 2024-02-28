Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SOUN traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 117,818,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,993,801. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

