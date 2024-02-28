Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 895.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

