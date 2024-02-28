Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.64

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.64 and traded as high as $22.40. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 429,324 shares traded.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter valued at about $962,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter worth about $2,667,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

