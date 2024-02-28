Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 957.1% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2,867.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 523,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 505,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 333,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 276.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after purchasing an additional 331,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1,275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after buying an additional 172,144 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 124,845 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

PTF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.67. 15,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

