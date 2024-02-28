Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 3,050.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.59. 12,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,056. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1162 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

