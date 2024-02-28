Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Up 1,055.6% in February

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,055.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

IPKW stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.1631 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

