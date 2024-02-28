Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,560 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 122.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $748.29. 894,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $751.88. The company has a market cap of $332.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $693.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $614.36.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.96.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

