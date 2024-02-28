Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 570.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.17. 4,835,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,720,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $287.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.