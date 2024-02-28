IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.54

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.54 and traded as high as $8.74. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 138,170 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRS. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $569.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 99.91% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

