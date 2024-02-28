iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.72

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 572444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

