iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.40

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 113381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,440,000 after purchasing an additional 146,614 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 62,611 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
