iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.40

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 113381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,440,000 after purchasing an additional 146,614 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 385,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 62,611 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.