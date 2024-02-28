iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.45

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.45 and last traded at $62.36, with a volume of 72393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.24.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $857.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

