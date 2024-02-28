iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.17

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $120.17 and last traded at $120.44, with a volume of 77487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.53.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.