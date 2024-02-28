iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.12

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.12 and last traded at $95.57, with a volume of 119182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.96.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEO. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.