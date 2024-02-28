James Lawrence Dolan Sells 24,284 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Stock

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 24,284 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $906,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,629.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 3.1 %

MSGE stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.08. 545,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 24.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.69. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 94.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $402.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,383,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,451,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,019,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.