James Lawrence Dolan Sells 8,236 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,566,899.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,156,736.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $187.73. 108,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,144. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.07 and a beta of 0.96. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $164.79 and a twelve month high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.86 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 58,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after buying an additional 31,511 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

