Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:JWEL traded down C$0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.15. 60,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.93. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$22.10 and a 12-month high of C$34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.50 to C$38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 price objective on Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.22.

Insider Transactions at Jamieson Wellness

In other news, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total transaction of C$525,104.90. In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Louis Aronne sold 17,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.13, for a total value of C$525,104.90. Also, Senior Officer John Doherty sold 33,432 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$1,013,036.40. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

