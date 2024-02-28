JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Up 27.9% Over Last 7 Days

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 38.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $1.17 billion worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

