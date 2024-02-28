JDM Financial Group LLC Has $138,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JDM Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $435.27. The company had a trading volume of 32,177,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,912,770. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $440.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.27.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

