Jeffrey R. Knudson Purchases 6,951 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance
AMN stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.84. 940,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.25.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,796,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 539,576 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.
