Jeffrey R. Knudson Purchases 6,951 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.84. 940,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,604. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.25.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,796,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,287.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 555,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 539,576 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

