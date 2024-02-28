Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JLL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.71. 256,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,372. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.10. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $193.82.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

